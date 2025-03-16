Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday instructed officials to take strict action against all the accused of the "inhuman" and "unfortunate" Mauganj incident, which claimed the life of a police official and a civilian.

Taking to social media post on X, the Chief Minister also expressed his condolences on the demise of the ASI (Assistant Sub-Inspector) Ramcharan Gautam.

Yadav stated that to maintain law and order, Section 163 has been imposed in the area. Senior police officials, including DIG Rewa, SP Mauganj, and others have reached the scene to control the situation.

The Chief Minister further informed that the other injured policemen in the incident had been sent to Rewa Hospital for treatment.

"An ASI of our police, Ramcharan Gautam, died in retaliatory action in an unfortunate attack on the police team including the Tehsildar, SHO, who had reached Gadara village of Shahpur police station area in Mauganj district on the information of a dispute between two groups. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family. Other injured policemen in the incident have been sent to Rewa Hospital for treatment. Immediately after the incident, Section 163 was imposed in the area and DIG Rewa, SP Mauganj and other police officers reached the spot and controlled the situation. ADG Rewa Zone is reaching the spot, along with that I have directed DG Police to reach the spot and supervise. Instructions have been given to take strict action against all the accused of this inhuman and unfortunate incident," CM Yadav posted on X.

A police official was killed, and several other police personnel were injured in a mob attack at the Gadra village of Ramnagari Panchayat of Mauganj district when a police team went to a village to intervene in a clash between two groups and rescue a man who had been held hostage and later killed.

The injured officials have been receiving treatment at Civil Hospital and Ashirwad Hospital in Mauganj.

According to the police, there was a dispute going on between two groups in the village, which the police had reached to calm down. But the villagers suddenly took an aggressive stance and attacked the police team. During this, the policemen were attacked with sticks and stones, due to which many of them were injured.

Speaking to ANI, the Superintendent of Police of the Rewa district stated that the situation is now "under control," and heavy forces have been deployed in the area.

The official also said that the injured police officials have been receiving treatment at the hospital.

Vivek Kumar, SP Rewa, said, "In Shahpur police station of Mauganj district, there was a clash where some people were held hostage and police went to intervene in the matter. In the fold of the incident, stones were also pelted."

"In the incident, one police officer and a civilian died. Apart from this, many police personnel are injured. They have been admitted to the hospital, and their treatment is underway. As of now, the situation in that village is under control, and a heavy police force has been deployed there," he added. (ANI)

