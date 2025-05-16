New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) A day after ruling BJP and the opposition AAP wrangled over Delhi's air quality, official sources shared data claiming that the national capital has witnessed improvement in the quality of air during the first half of May 2025, with just two days categorised as 'poor.'

The sources claimed that with only two days as poor in the first 15 days of May 2025, it marks the lowest number in four years.

A comparative analysis of ambient air quality from May 1 to 15 across 2022 to 2025 shows a notable decline in the number of poor air quality days compared to the previous government, according to the sources who compiled the data from the Indian Meteorological Department.

While 2022 and 2024 recorded nine such days and 2023 saw six, 2025 logged only two — a substantial improvement despite a sharp spike on May 15 caused by a dust storm, the sources claimed.

In comparison, May 2023 recorded two 'satisfactory' days, but more overall ‘poor' air quality days than in 2025, according to data shared by sources.

Meanwhile, a sudden dust storm that swept through the city on Wednesday night caused Delhi's air quality to slip into the poor category, with the AQI touching 236 at 8 am on Thursday after remaining in the ‘Moderate' range for the past few weeks.

The dip in air quality has sparked political sparring, with the AAP claiming that the situation was "never this bad" during its tenure. The BJP, however, dismissed the remarks as an attempt to score political brownie points.

Meanwhile, Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the poor category at 278 on Friday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

