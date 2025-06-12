Lucknow, Jun 12 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday expressed sorrow on the crash of Air India flight AI171, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister wrote, "The incident of death of many people in the Ahmedabad plane crash is extremely sad and painful. My deepest condolences to the affected families. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow," Mayawati added.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

The Boeing aircraft crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad International Airport around 2 pm.

