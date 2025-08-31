New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari has opened up about his non-participation in the Operation Sindoor debate in the Lok Sabha and said that it was a decision purely made by the party, adding that he has no regrets over his exclusion.

In an interview with ANI, Manish Tewari stated that Congress might have felt he was not the ideal candidate to speak on Operation Sindoor for specific reasons, hence he was dropped from the party's list of speakers.

"Congress has nearly 100 MPs, and naturally, many of us wanted to speak. I was among them. However, the party decided who could best articulate our position in Parliament. Maybe the party felt I wouldn't be able to present its stand effectively, but that's okay with me. I have no regrets," Congress MP said.

It is pertinent to mention that Congress MPs --- Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari and Amar Singh were not named by their party in the list of speakers to participate in the Operation Sindoor debate. All three leaders were part of a delegation sent by the Centre across countries to present the nation's stand on the Operation Sindoor.

When asked if "all is well" in Congress for him and Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP said," I have spent 45 years in Congress. My whole life has been spent with this party. We believe that Congress is necessary for this country."

Manish Tewari was part of the delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule.

Tewari, on July 29, in a post on X, wrote, "Hai preet jahaan ki reet sada Main geet wahaan ke gaata hoon Bharat ka rehne waala hoon Bharat ki baat sunata hoon."

When asked about the cryptic remarks he has made in recent times, Manish Tewari said, "See, this is what I call investigative journalism. Open your eyes and try to understand..."

Following his post, Congress MP Manish Tewari again offered a cryptic response when asked about his social media post that stirred speculation over his exclusion from the Lok Sabha debate.

In a brief but telling remark, Tewari said, "There is a saying in English- 'If you don't understand my silences, you will never understand my words'.

The Monsoon session witnessed a special Discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which was held in Lok Sabha on July 28-29 and in Rajya Sabha on July 29-30.

The discussion engaged the Lok Sabha for 18 Hours 41 minutes, in which 73 members took part and was replied to by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the Rajya Sabha, the discussion lasted for a total of 16 hours and 25 minutes, during which 65 members participated and were addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

