New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday flagged off eight battery-operated machines that will be used for cleaning as many markets as part of a pilot project, officials said.

If this project is successful then other markets of Delhi will also be cleaned through these eco-friendly machines, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said in a statement.

"These machines will operate twice a day. With a single charge, cleaning can be done for 8-10 hours," it said.

Oberoi said cleaning markets of Delhi is a big challenge for the MCD.

"A pilot project has been started today. These machines will neither raise dust nor cause noise pollution," she said.

The eights markets where these machines will be used are -- South Extension Market, Karol Bagh market, Chandni Chowk, Ajmal Khan market, DC Chowk market in Rohini, Kamla Nagar market, Sector 10 market at Dwarka, Balco Market in IP extension, and Basant Lok Market in Vasant Vihar, the MCD said.

In crowded areas where there is a lot of traffic, it is difficult to use mechanical sweeping machines, the statement read.

Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal said, "We have handed over these machines which will address cleanliness issues at major commercial hubs of Delhi like Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar etc. We hope these machines will work well in congested and commercial areas."

"Once successful, we will implement this project in all 250 wards of Delhi," he added.

These machines have been hired by the MCD for a period of three years for upkeep of marketplaces in Delhi, the statement said.

