Hyderabad, Jun 5 (PTI) A 21-year-old student from Telangana, who was pursuing MBBS in Vietnam, died in a road accident in Can Tho City, his father said on Thursday.

Arshid Ashrit, who was riding a bike, was killed in the accident on Wednesday morning, his father Arjun said, citing information received by him. A pillion rider reportedly escaped with minor injuries.

Ashrit joined the course two years ago.

The family belongs to Kagaznagar town in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district.

A purported video of the accident has gone viral.

The family is in touch with Union Ministers from Telangana G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar to get the mortal remains of the student back home.

BJP MLA from Sirpur Palvai Harish Babu visited the family and consoled the grief-stricken family members.

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam had been informed about the tragedy through Kishan Reddy's office and efforts were on to get the body in three-four days, Harish Babu said.

