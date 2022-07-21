New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has finalised budget estimates of Rs 15,276 crore for 2022-23, focusing on sanitation and education sectors, an official statement said.

According to MCD officials, the disparate rates of various taxes such as property tax, general trade licence fee, health trade and licence fee have been streamlined and made uniform across the city.

"In the budget estimates for the year 2022-23 sanitation has been provided with the maximum allocation of 27.19 per cent, that is Rs 4153.28 crores and 17.23% per cent has been allocated for education, that is, Rs 2632.78 crores. While General Administration has been allocated Rs 3225.35 crores, Rs 1732.15 crores have been allocated for public works and street lighting,” the statement said.

The statement said Rs 1570.25 crore have been allocated for public health and medical relief.

"The MCD is working for securing and establishing an e-governance system for citizens so that services on an anytime anywhere basis could be availed with better speedy, accountable and transparent administration," the statement said.

It further stated that the MCD has been making "all out efforts" to bring the taxable properties under property tax net and increasing revenue sources to be financially self reliant to provide "best in class" civic services to Delhiites.

"A detailed online feedback system for the citizens would be created from where they have the opportunity to rate the delivery of service on the parameters such as promptness, courtesy, transparency, freedom from corruption," the statement said.

