New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has organised 2,333 property tax camps across 12 zones to promote tax compliance and provide relief to property owners, its Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said on Monday.

So far, 59,411 taxpayers have availed the benefits of the scheme, resulting in a collection of Rs 145.19 crore, Singh said.

The initiative, aimed at assisting taxpayers in availing the benefits of the Property Tax Amnesty Scheme 2025-26, known as Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO), has already seen participation from over 56,000 taxpayers, the mayor said in the statement.

"In view of the encouraging response to the SUNIYO scheme, more property tax camps will be held in the coming days to ensure all eligible citizens can benefit from the amnesty," Singh said.

Under the scheme, taxpayers can get a full waiver on arrears -- interest and penalties -- for periods before the financial year 2020-21, provided they pay the principal amount of property tax for the current year (2025-26) and the previous five financial years (2020-21 to 2024-25).

Singh urged residents to take advantage of this 'golden opportunity' to clear their dues without penalty or interest.

He also announced that the last date to avail a 10 per cent rebate on lump sum property tax payment for the current financial year has been extended till July 31, according to the statement.

