New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) MCD mayor Shelly Oberoi will take part in the 52nd general body meeting of the All India Council of Mayors in Madhya Pradesh, said an official statement.

The meet is going to be held in Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh during March 13-14. The main agenda of the meeting is to confirm the minutes of the 51st general body meeting of All India Mayor Council which was held in Chhattisgarh last year and to hold a discussion about the condition of various local bodies in the country.

Also Read | Open-Air Bars in Madhya Pradesh Will Be Shut Down From April 1 2023, Says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Oberoi will present her views and plans for making Municipal Corporation of Delhi amongst the best of civic bodies, the statement said.

The Mayor said that she will present her plan of action based on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health and education models, it said.

Also Read | Adani Group Fully Prepays Share-Backed Financing Aggregating to USD 2.15 Billion Before Timeline.

"It is an honour to take part in the 52nd General Body Meeting of All India Council of Mayors. I am looking forward to meeting with stakeholders of municipal corporations from across the nation and learning from their experiences. I will be sharing our learning on working of the Kejriwal Model in Delhi and how it can be adopted across India," Oberoi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)