New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has stepped up efforts to release pending salaries of civic employees, it said.

Three corporations -- North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) -- were merged into a new civic entity in May this year.

"MCD has released salaries up to September 2022 of Group D employees of the SDMC, and up to August 2022 of Group D employees of NDMC and EDMC," the civic body said.

The municipal corporation is stepping up efforts for timely payment of salaries to its employees, it said.

The MCD said it requires Rs 1,126.43 crore to pay salaries and pensions up to September this year.

"Group A, B and C employees of the erstwhile SDMC have been paid salaries up to August; and Group A, B and C employees of the erstwhile NDMC have been paid salaries up to July and Group B and C employees of the erstwhile EDMC have been paid salaries up to June this year. And, Group A employees paid salaries up to May 2022.

"Pensioners of the erstwhile SDMC have been paid up to August while the NDMC pensioners have been paid up to July, and EDMC pensioners up to April 2022, the statement said.

The MCD is facing fund crunch due to "non-payment of its share of revenues," it claimed.

Despite all hardships, the MCD is paying salaries to its employees since the unification of the erstwhile three corporations in May 2022, the civic body said.

