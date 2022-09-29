Mumbai, September 29: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the main call letter for the recruitment of IBPS clerks. All those candidates who have successfully cleared their prelims exam can download the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card now by simply visiting the official website at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Released at ibps.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

Candidates can download their IBPS Clerk mains admit card 2022 with the help of their login credentials such as Registration number/roll number and Date of birth/password. The admit card for the main examination will be available on the website from September 29 to October 8, 2022. UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 357 Technician Post, Apply Online at upenergy.in.

How to Download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022:

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on 'IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022' link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card

Download and take out hard copy of the same for further need.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2022 is going to be held on October 8, 2022. All the candidates are advised to download their IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 on time and carry it to the examination centre.

