New Delhi, November 18: Delhi Police's Crime Branch team has arrested a driver working in the Ministry of External Affairs on charges of espionage for allegedly leaking confidential details to a Pakistan-based person, sources said on Friday.

According to a source, the arrest was made on Friday from the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan here. The suspect allegedly used to pass “confidential and sensitive” information related to national security to a person based in Pakistan. MEA Driver Arrested for Leaking Confidential Information to Pakistan, Claims To Be Honey-Trapped by ISI Agent.

The source said the driver was honey trapped by an ISI person who pretended to be a woman when he spoke with him. Police, however, refused to share any details of the case citing concerns over national security.

