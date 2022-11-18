New Delhi, November 18: A driver in the Ministry of External Affairs has been arrested by Delhi Police's Crime Branch, with the help of security agencies, for allegedly leaking confidential information to Pakistan, sources said on Friday. Honey-Trapped by ISI, Driver of MEA Leaks Confidential Information To Pakistan; Arrested by Delhi Police.

The driver, identified as Shrikrishan, claims to have been honey-trapped by an ISI operative, who called herself as Poonam Sharma. Gujarat ATS Arrests BSF Constable for Spying and Passing On Secret Information to Pakistan Over WhatsApp.

He was caught from the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan here and it is suspected that he had transferred a lot of sensitive information. Further details are awaited

