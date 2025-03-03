Shimla, Mar 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state government would honour the medallists of the Special Olympics World Winter Games being held at Turin in Italy from March 7 to 16.

Giving a warm send-off to Special Athletes and Coaches of Special Olympics of Himachal Pradesh selected for the games, he said that it is a matter of pride that 24 athletes and coaches out of 49 member Indian delegation were from Himachal Pradesh for this prestigious event.

The athletes will take part in various events such as Skiing, Snowboarding, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing and Floor ball, he said in a statement issued here.

He expressed hope that the athletes will perform well in the event and bring laurels to the country and the state.

Sukhu said that the present state government was extending all possible assistance to the budding players of so that they could compete and excel at national and international sports competitions.

Himachal Pradesh Government would honour the medallists of the event and it has significantly enhanced the prize money for such international events to promote sports activities amongst the youth.

The state government is also taking these measures so that the youth do not fall prey to drug abuse.

Sukhu said that the prize money for gold medallists in the Olympics, Winter Olympics and Paralympics has been raised from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore.

Similarly, silver medallists will get Rs 3 crore and those who secure a bronze medal will receive Rs 2 crore.

