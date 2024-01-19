Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 19 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday attended the Centre for Innovation in Public Systems (CIPS) Awards Ceremony 2023 at a hotel in Shillong.

The programme was held in association with Government Innovation Lab, Meghalaya with Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad with an aim to encourage grassroots level innovators, to promote and encourage innovators across the North Eastern States, Union Territories and hill States in the field of Education, Health, Information Technology and Rural Development.

In his address, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the best way to achieve success in any sector or department is to set a vision and a goal and allow the system to work and innovate with the least political interference.

"If there is less political interference and just set a vision and direction, there will be a better scope for moving forward, innovating and achieving the desired goals," he said.

He also said that while monitoring is essential, there is also a need to decentralise, allow ease of doing things and simplify the processes in the system.

"Sometimes we go too deep into the rules and policies that we are not able to move forward no matter what innovations we do," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that complicated systems that exist need to be streamlined.

He further highlighted the need of professionals, as good human resources is essential in achieving goals and targets.

He also stressed on the need to work in a team to achieve goals.

CIPS, an Autonomous Centre of Administrative Staff College of India , established by Government of india, set up as per the recommendations of 13th Finance Commission to catalyse innovative changes in both the culture and structure of governance in various states, has contributed to the efforts to create a conducive environment for innovations in public systems in the country.

In an attempt to forge partnerships and take forward its mandate of promoting innovations, CIPS, has started the scheme "Awarding Innovations in Public Systems" with specific reference to North East, hill states and union territories.

The CIPS Innovation Awards 2023 is dedicated to providing a platform for the emergence and cross-fertilization of innovative ideas by identifying, recognizing, promoting and replicating innovations in public systems.

Also present during the Awards Ceremony were Guest of Honour, Dr Vinod Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, Government of India, Sampath Kumar, Principal Secretary, Government of Meghalaya, Dr PV Ramesh, Chairperson, Awards Committee & Member, Advisory Council, CIPS, Dr Anjali Hazarika, Member, Advisory Council, CIPS, Dr Nirmala Bagchi, Chairman, Steering Committee, CIPS & Director General, I/c, Administrative Staff College.

Earlier the Chief Minister and other dignitaries released the book 'Celebrating Inclusive Innovations'.

The Technical Session during the first half of the day deliberated on Health, Information & Technology, Education and Environment & Rural Development. (ANI)

