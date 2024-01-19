Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): A devotee from Lucknow on Friday handed over '56 bhog prasad' that would be offered to Ram Lalla 'first' after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

Sajal Gupta said that he was told by Ram Temple's chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das that the first prasad, which would be offered to Lord Ram after the Pran Pratishtha, would be given by him.

"I have brought this 56 bhog prasad from Lucknow. (It was) Mahant ji's order that after January 22, Pran Pratishtha, the first Prasad to be offered to Ram Lalla will be from our side," the devotee said.

The Prasad was brought to the residence of the chief priest's residence.

While speaking to ANI, Acharya Das said, "Sajal Gupta from Madhurima sweets in Lucknow has brought the 56 bhog prasad. This will be the first offering after the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram. After that, it will be distributed among the devotees."

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22.

The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Thursday.

The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

