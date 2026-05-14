India News | Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Flags off New Fleet of Police Vehicles in Shillong

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], May 14 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma Thursday flagged off a new fleet of police vehicles at the Police Officers' Mess in Shillong, in a significant step towards strengthening the mobility, operational preparedness, and public service delivery capabilities of the Meghalaya Police.

Director General of Police I Nongrang was present at the programme along with senior government officials, police officers, and personnel of the Meghalaya Police.

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During the programme, it was informed that a total of 95 vehicles have been procured for the police department, of which 79 vehicles were acquired through funds extended by the Government of India under the Central Assistance to State Police Scheme.

Sharing an X post, Sangma wrote, "Glad to flag off 95 vehicles for the @MeghalayaPolice worth ₹30 Crore, including mini trucks, buses, and jeeps, to strengthen mobility and operational efficiency at the grassroots level. These additions will enhance policing capabilities, improve response and outreach, and help ensure that citizens feel safer and more secure across the State. Thank our Police Force for their service to our people."

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https://x.com/SangmaConrad/status/2054807263760760880

The newly inducted fleet includes 20 Maruti Jimny vehicles, 19 heavy Tata truck troop carriers, 5 Mahindra mini trucks, 19 bus troop carriers with a seating capacity of 20 personnel, 10 bus troop carriers with a seating capacity of 24 personnel, 8 bus troop carriers with a seating capacity of 36 personnel, and 8 Tata Yodha vehicles for the CID.

With the procurement of nearly 95 vehicles at a cost of approximately Rs 30 crore, the government is significantly enhancing the operational efficiency, mobility, and emergency response capabilities of the police force across the state, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma underscored the importance of law and order in governance and reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening the police force through sustained investments and reforms.

"The maintenance of law and order remains one of the most critical responsibilities of any government. Our commitment to strengthening law enforcement is reflected not just in our words, but more importantly, in our actions," he said.

Highlighting the government's continued focus on police modernisation, the Chief Minister said that strengthening the police department has remained one of the highest priorities of the government. He pointed to reforms such as the Police Reserve Fund, which began as suggestions from officers at the district level and has since evolved into meaningful grassroots interventions.

"Through these reforms, infrastructure that was once in a dilapidated condition is now being renovated and upgraded. More importantly, authority and responsibility have been delegated to Superintendents of Police and unit commanders, ensuring faster and more effective execution," he stated.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the recruitment of over 3,000 personnel into long-vacant posts, calling it another reflection of the government's commitment to ensuring that the police force has the manpower and support required to effectively discharge its duties.

Referring to the government's efforts to improve mobility and police presence across the state, he said, "Today's programme may appear to be a simple one, but it is highly meaningful. With the procurement of nearly 95 vehicles at a cost of approximately Rs 30 crore, we are significantly enhancing the operational capabilities of our force."

He further emphasised that the government has been working to strengthen police presence not just in urban centres, but also in interior and sensitive areas by upgrading police stations, outposts, and border outposts.

"Our goal is to ensure that the presence of our police force is felt not only in Shillong or at headquarters, but across every corner of our state," he said.

Speaking on the challenges faced by police personnel in maintaining peace in sensitive situations, the Chief Minister commended the force for its professionalism, discipline, and restraint.

Referring to the recent tensions in Lapangap in West Jaintia Hills, he noted that the police played a crucial role in ensuring peace and stability on the ground while the government continued dialogue with stakeholders and counterparts in Assam on the interstate boundary issue.

Congratulating the police leadership, the Chief Minister said, "I would like to congratulate our Director General of Police, Idashisha Nongrang, and her entire team for their dedication, leadership, and commitment in ensuring that law and order is maintained across the state."

Expressing his appreciation to all police personnel, he added, "It is because of your hard work, commitment, courage, and sacrifice that our state remains safe, and our people are able to go about their daily lives with confidence and security. I want to assure each one of you that our government will continue to stand with you, support you, and provide every possible assistance."

Meanwhile, officials emphasised the importance of ensuring effective utilisation and proper maintenance of the vehicles so that they continue to contribute towards better service delivery and public safety across the state.

The programme concluded with the formal flagging off of the new fleet by the Chief Minister in the presence of dignitaries and police officials. (ANI)

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