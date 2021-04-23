Shillong, Apr 23 (PTI) Meghalaya recorded 146 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the number of active cases up to 1,238, health officials said.

Thirty-eight persons have recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 14,236.

Health Services director Aman War said that with the detection of the new cases, the COVID-19 tally has increased to 15,631.

With no fataliies reported during the day, the coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 157, War said.

So far, the state has tested 4.45 lakh samples for COVID-19.

Till Friday, a total of 2.02 lakh people have been inoculated in the state and over 51,000 persons have received both doses of the vaccine, War said.

