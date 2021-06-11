Shillong, Jun 11 (PTI) Meghalaya on Friday reported 514 new COVID-19 cases pushing the coronavirus tally to 41,100, a senior health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state also jumped to 714 as ten more people succumbed to the infection, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Of the fresh fatalities, seven were reported from East Khasi Hills, and one each from West Jaintia Hills, Ri Bhoi, and West Garo Hills districts respectively.

The state now has 4,993 active COVID-19 cases, War said.

As many as 526 patients recovered from the viral infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,393.

The state has conducted over 6.14 lakh tests for COVID-19 so far, he said.

Meghalaya has thus far vaccinated 4.82 lakh people, of whom over 74,600 have received both doses, the health official added.

