Mendhar/Jammu, Jun 24 (PTI) Security forces on Tuesday launched a search operation at nearly a dozen places in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch, officials said.

The search operation was jointly launched by the special operations group of local police, CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles in different areas of Surankote and Mendhar around 6 am following information about suspicious movement, the officials said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The operation was going on in Sari, Ustan, Pathankhor, Lohar Mohalla, Chandimarh, Phagal, Hari top and Kaagwali in Surankote, Limba, and Ucchad and Kallar-Gursai in Mendhar, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)