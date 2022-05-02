Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) Pilani in Jhunjhunu was recorded as the hottest place in Rajasthan with a maximum of 45.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.

Similarly, Ganganagar recorded a maximum of 45.3 degrees Celsius whereas the day temperature in capital Jaipur was 44.4 degrees Celsius, 44 degrees Celsius in Kota, 43.6 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 43.4 degrees Celsius in Phalodi and 43.3 degree Celsius in Bundi, according to the MeT department.

The day temperatures have dropped by one to four degrees but the temperatures are still above normal at many places.

The department has predicted thunderstorms, light rains and strong surface winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions on Tuesday and Wednesday, which is likely to bring down the maximum temperatures by 3 to 4 degrees.

