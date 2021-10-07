Srinagar, Oct 7 (PTI) Militants on Thursday hurled a grenade at a security forces bunker in Safakadal area of the city, but there was no loss of life in the blast, officials said.

The ultras lobbed the grenade towards a CRPF bunker at Braripora in Safakadal area around 8.40 pm, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Has Vision, Passion, Mission to Serve People, Says Rajnath Singh.

They said the grenade hit the netting of the bunker and exploded on the roadside, without causing any damage to human life.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Elderly Man Robbed of Over Rs 20,000 in Greater Noida.

However, windowpanes of a private vehicle were damaged in the blast, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)