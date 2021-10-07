Lucknow, October 7: In an another incident of robbery, an elderly man was allegedly held hostage and robbed of over Rs 20,000 after he took a lift from the accused in their car. The incident has been reported from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning. Report informs that a case has been registered under section 392 and section 323 of the Indian Penal code against the four accused and police have launched an investigation to locate and nab the accused.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the victim, identified as Brijendra Kataria, was waiting for an auto when the four accused offered him a lift in their car. Kataria reportedly told that when he entered the car, the accused snatched his mobile phone and debit card. They also allegedly took Rs 1,200 from his pocket while used his card to withdrew another Rs 20,000 from his account. They allegedly attacked him with a screwdriver when he resisted their actions. Uttar Pradesh: Elderly Man, Wife Robbed of Rs 2 Lakh in Greater Noida; Investigation Underway.

The victim reportedly informed the police about the incident with the help of a passerby and was then taken to the hospital. Additional DCP, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said “A police team has launched a search and the suspects will be arrested soon,” according to the HT report. Meanwhile, a case has been filed under section 392 (robbery) and section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC in the matter and police are trying to track the four accused and nab them. Uttar Pradesh: Man, Elderly Father Robbed of Over Rs 1 Lakh in Noida.

A similar incident of robbery was reported from Noida some days back. A man and his elderly father were allegedly robbed of over Rs 1 lakh by the accused who offered the duo lift on September 16. They too were held hostage inside the car and the accused robbed them of their cash and used the victim's ATM card to withdrew money from his bank account.

