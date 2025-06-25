Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25 (ANI): Minister for Welfare of Backwards Classes, Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Thangadgi, on Tuesday, visited renowned Kannada writer and former MLC Doddarange Gowda, who has been admitted to the ICU of Gleneagle BGS Hospital in Kengeri, and announced that the state government would cover all his medical expenses, according to the official statement.

Gowda, a respected figure in Karnataka's cultural landscape, has been undergoing treatment for a serious illness. Minister Thangadgi met the doctors who were treating him and received a detailed update on his health condition.

After the visit, the minister assured that the government would take full responsibility for his treatment. "His medical expenses will be borne entirely by the government," said Minister Thangadgi in the statement.

He also directed hospital authorities to provide all required medical facilities without delay.

The minister met Gowda's family members and offered words of support during the difficult time. "Doddarange Gowda is an asset to the Kannada cultural world. I am very concerned about him. The government will provide him with all kinds of assistance," he said. (ANI)

