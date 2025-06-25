New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Another special flight carrying 282 Indian nationals stranded in conflict-hit Iran landed safely in New Delhi on Wednesday, taking the total number of people evacuated under Operation Sindhu to 2,858.

"282 Indian nationals were evacuated from Iran on a special flight that arrived in New Delhi from Mashhad at 00:01 hrs on 25th June. With this, 2858 Indian nationals have been brought home from Iran," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a post on X.

The operation was launched amidst the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, which had gripped the region for the past couple of weeks before a ceasefire was agreed on Tuesday.

The evacuees, upon arrival at the national capital, expressed their relief and gratitude to the Indian Government and the Indian Embassy in Iran for their safe evacuations.

One individual described the conditions there, noting that the situation had improved in the region.

"The condition is better now. Two to four days ago, the situation was completely unpredictable. The Indian Embassy made suitable arrangements for us. We did not face any trouble," he said.

Another evacuee, Syed Adil Mansoor, shared his experience, stating, "I am feeling good. The situation there is normal. The Indian Embassy has supported us very much. The ground staff also worked really hard. I am thankful to them."

Mohammad Asim, another evacuee, echoed the same sentiments, noting, "We are just coming from Iran. The Indian Embassy made very good arrangements for us. We did not face any trouble."

The appreciation for the Indian Embassy's efforts was a common theme among the returnees, with one individual expressing, "I am feeling good. I thank god that I am here now. I am thankful to the Indian Embassy there for their good conduct. I am grateful to this (Indian) government."

Earlier on Tuesday, another special flight carrying 281 Indian nationals, along with three Sri Lankan and two Nepalese citizens stranded in Iran, arrived safely in New Delhi.

The evacuees were welcomed by the Minister of State for the Ministry of External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita.

"Update: Operation Sindhu MoS Pabitra Margherita warmly received 281 Indian, 3 Sri Lankan & 2 Nepalese nationals evacuated from Iran. They arrived in New Delhi on a special flight from Mashhad at 1500 hrs on 24 June. 2576 Indian nationals have now been brought home from Iran as part of Operation Sindhu," the MEA stated in a post on X.

Speaking to reporters, the MoS exhorted that the Indian government is committed to providing assistance to the needy people and has extended help to neighbouring countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka.

"Our government is always committed to provide every kind of help and assistance at the time of need to the people who are in the stress. This is the 11th batch that we are bringing from Iran. The total number of evacuees from Iran stands at 2576. By three flights from Israel, we brought 594 Indian nationals back safely to their homes along with the people from our neighbouring countries, Nepal and Sri Lanka. We are extending support to our international neighbouring friends. So, the total is 3180 Indian nationals brought back safely to India under Operation Sindhu," he stated.

Meanwhile, US President Trump, on Tuesday, announced a ceasefire agreement between the two conflict-gripped nations after Iran attacked US military bases in Qatar and Iraq in response to the US strikes on its nuclear facilities.

However, moments after the announcement, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out a limited strike on an Iranian radar installation north of Tehran, following which Iran launched two ballistic missiles at Israel, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Trump expressed his strong disapproval of Israel and Iran "violating the ceasefire", he announced, and said that the two countries have been fighting "so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing."

Shortly after, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office in a statement noted that after a conversation between Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel has "refrained" from further attacks on Iran.

This came following a series of escalating military actions in the region when Israel initially conducted coordinated strikes against Iranian nuclear and military sites on June 13.

Following this, Iran retaliated with strikes on Israeli military infrastructure, and the US joined the conflict with precision strikes on Iran's three key nuclear facilities - Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. (ANI)

