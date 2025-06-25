Mumbai, June 25: Stocks of Tata Motors, Sundaram Finance, IRCTC, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, among others, will be in focus today, June 25, as soon as the Indian stock market opens for business. Buying and selling of stocks will take place today during Wednesday's trading session as investors and traders look to make informed decisions. As investors and market enthusiasts plan to buy and sell shares, we bring you a list of stocks which are expected to be in focus today.

Shares of Tata Motors, Sundaram Finance, IRCTC, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, PTC Industries, Timex Group India, Vodafone Idea, Hindalco, Mastek Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma, Kaynes Technology and KFin Technologies will all be among the list of stocks to watch out for today, June 25. At the end of Tuesday's trading session, stocks of Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TATAMOTORS), Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited (NSE: SUNDARMHLD), Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (NSE: IRCTC) and PTC Industries Limited (NSE: PTCIL) all closed in green. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

Similarly, shares of Vodafone Idea Limited (NSE: IDEA), Hindalco Industries Limited (NSE: HINDALCO), Kaynes Technology India Limited (NSE: KAYNES) and Kfin Technologies Limited (NSE: KFINTECH) also ended the last trading session of June 24 on a positive note. However, stocks of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (NSE: HAL) declined by INR 143.10 and closed in the red during Tuesday's trading sessions. Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Limited (NSE: AUROPHARMA) and Timex Group India Ltd (NSE: TIMEX) will also be in focus today. Oil Prices Tumble, Wall Street Nears Its Record in Worldwide Rally for Stocks.

At the end of the closing bell on Tuesday, June 24, stocks of Aurobindo Pharma Limited (NSE: AUROPHARMA) and Timex Group India Ltd (NSE: TIMEX) ended on a positive note. Both stocks saw a rise of INR 2.80 and INR 5.40, respectively. Meanwhile, the Indian stock markets ended Tuesday's trading session on a positive note after a ceasefire was announced between Iran and Israel. Both the Sensex and Nifty settled with modest gains. Adani Ports, Shriram Finance, Grasim Industries and Tata Steel were the top performers in the Nifty index, while ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corporation, Trent and HCL Technologies were among the biggest losers.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

