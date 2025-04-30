Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Ministers from around 30 countries are expected to participate in the Global Media Dialogue to be chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as part of the first World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

The Global Media Dialogue, scheduled to be held on Friday, is also expected to come out with a WAVES Declaration that would set the stage for a framework for sustainable development, inclusivity and global cooperation in media and entertainment.

It is learnt that the information and broadcasting minister may hold bilateral meetings with senior ministers from countries, including the United Kingdom, Russia, Egypt, Bhutan, Bahrain, Eswatini, and Indonesia.

According to the ministry, WAVES aims to position India as a creative and technological force across industries, from cinema and television to AI, immersive reality, gaming, and digital media.

The key discussion points for the Global Media Dialogue include promoting open and fair trade practices in the media and entertainment sector, exploring the ethical deployment of AI in content creation and audience engagement, a commitment to preventing misinformation, upholding media integrity and promoting responsible journalism.

The deliberations would also focus on the role of the media and the entertainment sector in fostering mutual respect and dialogue, particularly in conflict zones.

The dialogue will also explore the establishment of an International Media Collaboration Network to facilitate knowledge sharing and partnerships across borders.

