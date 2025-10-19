New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Labour and Employment, in close collaboration with its attached, subordinate, and autonomous organisations, is steadfast in its commitment to achieve the objectives set forth during the preparatory phase of Special Campaign 5.0, an official statement from the Ministry said.

The campaign places a significant emphasis on addressing key issues, viz. Public Grievances, Appeals and on improving the management of physical files and optimising administrative processes across the Ministry and its organisations, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a press release.

As of the first two weeks of the implementation phase (October 2 - October 16, 2025), the Ministry has made impressive strides towards meeting its ambitious goals.

A total of 39,599 out of 55,113 public grievances have been successfully addressed, demonstrating a strong commitment to resolving citizens' concerns in a timely manner.

The Ministry has disposed of 521 of the 708 PMO References, further enhancing its responsiveness to high-priority matters flagged by the Prime Minister's Office.

2002 out of 2479 Public Grievance Appeals, have been processed and closed, showcasing the Ministry's efficiency in handling appeals within the established timeline, the statement added.

A thorough review of 77,411 out of 2,18,697 files has been completed, contributing to more organised and accessible records and ensuring the removal of outdated or unnecessary paperwork.

Significant progress has been made in cleaning and organising physical spaces. A total of 2,285 out of 2,289 designated sites have been cleaned, and 1,12,691 square feet of office space has been cleared, further optimising the workplace environment.

Special Campaign 5.0 is being implemented across the Ministry's entire network of Attached, Subordinate, and Autonomous Organisations nationwide. This ambitious initiative aims to reduce the backlog of pending matters, enhance space utilisation, and streamline office processes to improve overall operational efficiency.

Beyond simply addressing administrative issues, Special Campaign 5.0 also seeks to create a more organised, productive, and cleaner working environment.

Additionally, as per the statement, by focusing on both procedural and environmental improvements, the Ministry aims to foster a workplace culture of accountability, efficiency, and transparency across all participating organisations. (ANI)

