New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zomato in New Delhi to enhance access to flexible and technology-enabled livelihood opportunities through the National Career Service (NCS) platform.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, and Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Vandana Gurnani, on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya welcomed the partnership with Zomato. The Minister said it would integrate platform economy roles into the formal employment system, connecting jobseekers, particularly youth and women, to dignified, technology-enabled livelihoods.

Dr. Mandaviya highlighted that the NCS portal has emerged as an important platform for job seekers at both the National and International levels, connecting millions of individuals with employment and livelihood opportunities. He noted that the portal, launched in 2015, has mobilised over 7.7 crore vacancies and continues to serve as a vital bridge between job seekers and employers.

Mandaviya added that several key organisations have already partnered with the NCS portal, and today's collaboration with Zomato marks another milestone in the Ministry's efforts to expand flexible and technology-enabled livelihoods. The Ministry of Labour & Employment and Zomato working together will not only be mutually beneficial to both stakeholders but also to all job seekers at large.

Speaking on the occasion, Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Labour & Employment, underscored the importance of extending social protection to every organised and unorganised worker in the country. She emphasised that the MoU supports the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) and the government's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, promoting formalisation and social security for all workers.

She called upon all stakeholders to work in close partnership with the Government to ensure the vision of inclusive and secure livelihoods for all workers.

Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Vandana Gurnani, emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring dignified employment and sustainable livelihoods for all workers. She announced that new career opportunities coming up on the National Career Service (NCS) portal around Diwali would provide a well-timed boost to job seekers and employers alike.

Highlighting that social security remains a top priority for the Ministry, she noted India's recent recognition by the International Social Security Association (ISSA) Award, citing the rise in social security coverage from 19% in 2015 to 64.3% in 2025, which has reached 94 crore citizens.

She also expressed hope that leading platforms such as Zomato will join these efforts, thereby enabling gig and platform workers to gain access to social security benefits.

Under the new 'Aggregator' category, Zomato will list around 2.5 lakh flexible livelihood opportunities annually on the NCS portal, providing structured access to real-time income avenues for delivery partners and gig workers.

In the last one year alone, the Ministry has signed MoUs with 14 major organisations such as Amazon, Swiggy, Rapido, Zepto, Mentor Together, Apna.co, HireMee, FoundIT, TeamLease, and others, collectively mobilising over five lakh employment opportunities.

The collaboration with Zomato adds a new dimension to this expanding ecosystem, reinforcing the Ministry's mission of bridging the gap between job seekers and industry and imparting new vigour to the economic growth of Bharat. (ANI)

