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New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Ministry of Labour & Employment on Monday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Porter and Gigin Technologies in the presence of Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Secretary, MoLE, Vandana Gurnani to expand employment opportunities and strengthen digital job matching through the National Career Service (NCS) portal.

In his address, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, said, "The NCS platform has evolved as an effective one-stop solution for youth seeking job opportunities that match their skill sets. Over 7 lakh vacancies are currently active on the portal, and nearly 59 lakh establishments have registered on NCS, opening up a vast number of avenues for young jobseekers."

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The Union Minister expressed his conviction that the partnership of NCS with Gigin and Porter platforms would prove mutually beneficial for all stakeholders and would strengthen the NCS portal further.

Dr. Mandaviya highlighted the NCS Portal's integration with the e-Migrate, SIDH and My Bharat platforms, as well as with the portals of various States, making it truly expansive and transformative in scale and reach. Underscoring the need to address the issue of skill gap, he urged Gigin and Porter, along with NCS, to devise mechanisms to provide training in soft skills to registered job seekers.

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"Short-duration training courses, designed as per the demands of job seekers as well as the requirements of the industry, will go a long way in bridging the skill gap and enhancing the employability of our youth," he suggested.

Secretary (Labour & Employment), Vandana Gurnani, highlighted the significant scale and impact of the NCS portal, noting that it has already registered over 6 crore jobseekers and mobilised more than 9 crore vacancies since its inception, reflecting its growing role as a key pillar of India's employment ecosystem.

She expressed confidence that the partnership with Porter and Gigin Technologies will further strengthen this platform through enhanced participation and collaboration. The Secretary conveyed hope for enthusiastic engagement from both partners in making the initiative a success, adding that the collaboration will open up sustained and dignified livelihood opportunities for a large number of young jobseekers across the country, thereby contributing to a more inclusive and future-ready labour market.

Representative from SmartShift Logistics Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Porter) stated that Porter is a leading technology-driven Goods Transport Agency that provides seamless and sustainable urban logistics through tech-enabled platforms. Through its partnership with the NCS portal, Porter will promote driving and logistics-related opportunities at scale, leveraging the portal's extensive reach to provide real-time access to structured and transparent livelihood avenues for prospective workers and service providers. Porter aims to generate approximately 6 lakh opportunities annually through the NCS platform and around 30 lakh opportunities by 2030, thereby creating a structured and scalable pathway for employment in the logistics sector.

Representative from Gigin highlighted that the platform operates as a multi-sided technology ecosystem, utilising artificial intelligence (AI), verification intelligence, and omni-channel access to deliver dignified and verified employment opportunities. Today's MoU marks a significant step towards integrating digital recruitment and verified job matching with the Government's employment facilitation ecosystem.

Under this collaboration, Gigin will facilitate the creation of at least 2-3 lakh authentic job opportunities annually, along with over 1.5 lakh employer engagements.

Through this partnership, verified job listings and employer connections will be channelled via the NCS portal, expanding access to transparent, credible, and reliable employment opportunities for registered candidates. The initiative is expected to improve job matching efficiency, deepen employer participation, and enhance outreach, thereby contributing to a more inclusive, technology-enabled, and responsive labour market ecosystem.

These collaborations are expected to strengthen outreach, enhance the visibility of employment opportunities, and foster greater labour market inclusion through a technology-enabled and transparent system. Aligned with the Ministry's vision of promoting inclusive, secure, and digitally enabled livelihoods across Bharat, they reflect the Government's commitment to working with innovative Indian companies and leveraging digital innovation and trusted partnerships to create sustainable, dignified, accessible, and future-ready employment pathways for the country's workforce. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)