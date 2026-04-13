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New Delhi, April 13: The Delhi Assembly on Monday received yet another bomb threat on email, prompting Speaker Vijender Gupta to write to Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha to address the matter permanently, an official said. The email, which comes after similar threats sent earlier, was received at 11:12 a.m. on the official email ID containing alarming claims about explosives being used inside the Assembly premises.

On March 25, the Assembly received a threatening email message which claimed that as many as 16 RDX-based Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) had been planted inside the Assembly premises, with a plan to detonate them at 1:40 p.m. -- just before the House sitting. It, however, turned out to be a hoax. Delhi Bomb Threat: Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta Gets Threatening Email Targeting Key Leaders.

In his letter to the Delhi Police Chief on Monday, Speaker Gupta brought to his attention the repeated receipt of threatening emails sent to the official email ID of the Delhi Assembly as well as to his personal email ID over the past few weeks. The threat emails reportedly mention plans of planting bombs in the Assembly building and carrying out blasts within a specified time, the Assembly Speaker said.

Speaker Gupta noted that the matter had already been forwarded earlier for investigation but the continued receipt of such emails is hampering the smooth functioning of the institution and creating fear among staff members. Delhi School Bomb Scare: Threat Emails Sent to Multiple Schools, Emergency Response Teams Deployed Across Capital.

Emphasising that the Delhi Assembly is a vital democratic institution, Gupta said that any threat to it is extremely serious and amounts to a threat to the democratic system.

"As the Presiding Officer and Head of the Assembly, he requested urgent action to trace the source of these emails, bring the perpetrators to justice, and take immediate steps to strengthen security arrangements in and around the Assembly premises to prevent any untoward incident," a statement said.

Earlier in another security scare at the Delhi Assembly on April 6, a man rammed through the high-security boundary gates of the complex and managed to flee without being challenged.

He was later identified as Sarabjit Singh. He travelled by car from Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) to Chandigarh and then to Delhi, and was driving the vehicle himself. On April 9, the Delhi Secretariat, which houses the office of the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, received an email reporting a bomb threat. However, a search operation launched later could not find any suspicious item.

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