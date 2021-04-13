New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria on Tuesday issued directions to officers of the ministry for taking necessary steps to facilitate the COVID-19 vaccination of senior citizens.

Highlighting the contributions of his ministry in the last few months towards the welfare of senior citizens, Kataria said: "Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment along with the Health Ministry and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had issued an advisory to be followed by senior citizens and their caregivers during these precarious times."

"The advisory charts out a detailed list of do's and dont's for senior citizens who are mobile, caregivers of dependent senior citizens, and an advisory for the mental well being of the elderly.

The ministry also released an office memorandum charting out a set of instructions and steps which may be taken by NGOs and Regional Resource Training Centres in the Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts or Old Age Homes or SC Residential or Non-residential schools or Hostels," read an official statement from the ministry.

"The minister also discussed the programs launched by the government in ensuring a safe ecosystem for the elderly to sustain in these precarious times. Under the Integrated Program for Senior Citizens (IPSrC), a sub-scheme of National Action Plan for Senior Citizens (NAPSrC), the Ministry provided financial assistance to, inter alia, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) for running and maintenance of Senior Citizen Homes (Old Age Homes), Continuous Care Homes for Senior Citizens suffering from Dementia or Alzheimer's, Homes for 50 elderly women," the release said.

The Minister also focused upon the efforts undertaken under the IPSrC which provides indigent senior citizens with shelter, health and nutrition in such homes. (ANI)

