India News | Minor Girl Gang-raped in Jharkhand, One Held

Sahibganj (Jharkhand) [India], May 26 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district on Monday.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the case.

Anuranjan Kispotta, Sahibganj Superintendent of police said, "We have arrested a suspect. We are investigating the matter".

Deputy Commissioner, Sahibganj, Varun Ranjan on Tuesday afternoon tweeted, "In the Naugachiri village of Rajmahal police station area, a case of gang rape by 3-4 youths of the village with a minor girl has been reported. Such matters are very sad and painful for society, so there is a need to show some patience in such a situation and remain calm."

"Immediately after the matter came to light, the Sub-Divisional Officer, Station-in-Charge took cognizance and started investigating the matter and identified the accused. According to the latest situation, FIR is also being filed against the accused and further process is going on," he added.

Soon after the incident occurred, villagers blocked the road from Rajmahal to Sahibganj, for hours. They also set ablaze tyres on that way and raised slogans against the district administration. (ANI)

