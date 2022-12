Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) A minor girl allegedly kidnapped last month from Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district was found in Pune and her abductor arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The girl had gone missing on November 16. When she did not return from school, her family members launched a search for her but the girl could not be traced. Her father the lodged a complaint at Bari Brahmana police station, they said.

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak: All You Need To Know About BF.7 Omicron Sub-Variant That Has Sparked Fear of Fourth COVID-19 Wave Around World.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the girl had been kidnapped by an unidentified person and a kidnapping case registered.

Finally, she was recovered from Pune in Maharashtra and the kidnapper -- Mahendra Nishad of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh -- arrested, they said.

Also Read | Crypto Investors Alert! RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Says Private Cryptos Will Trigger Next Financial Crisis if Allowed To Grow.

After completing all legal formalities, the girl was reunited with her parents, they said and added that further investigation was underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)