Muzaffarnagar, Aug 24 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old man, who was missing since Wednesday, was recovered from near a wood shop in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

The man was the son of a wood trader and a case of murder has been registered against unknown persons, Station House Officer (SHO) Subhash Gotem said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election 2020: NDA Will Fight Polls Under Nitish Kumar’s Leadership, Says JP Nadda.

His body, which was recovered from near the wood shop in Purkazi town on Sunday, was sent for post-mortem, he said.

Also Read | BHU Admit Card 2020: Banaras Hindu University Releases Hall Tickets For Entrance Exams at bhuonline.in.

The man's family members said in their complaint that he was missing since August 19 and claimed they had informed the police about it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)