Varanasi, August 24: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released admit cards for its entrance examinations for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates who have applied for the entrance examinations can visit the official website of the university - bhuonline.in - to download the BHU UET/PET 2020 admit cards. The entrance test for all postgraduate courses will be held in the first phase from August 24 to August 31. BHU Student's Disappearance: Allahabad HC Issues Notices to Varanasi DM, SSP.

"Admit Card for the Entrance Tests Scheduled on 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th August 2020 has been released. Candidates can download it from the portal. Admit Cards for the Entrance Tests Scheduled on 30th and 31st August 2020 is likely to be released on 24th August 2020," the Banaras Hindu University said. The entrance test for remaining undergraduate programmes will be conducted on September 9, 10, 11 and 14.

How to Download BHU UET/PET 2020 Admit Cards:

Visit bhuonline.in.

You will find two links on the home page - Admit Card UET 2020 and Admit Card PET 2020

Click on Admit Card UET 2020 if you applied for an undergraduate course and Admit Card PET 2020 for a postgraduate course.

Enter your registered email ID or registration ID to download the hall ticket.

Admit card issued by the BHU is a mandatory document that students will have to carry to the exam centre, failing which they will not be allowed to take the entrance examination. The university was earlier scheduled to hold the examination between 16 and 31 August. However, the test was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The university will follow the standard operating procedure for conducting tests issued by the Union Ministry of Education at examination centres within BHU. All the test centres outside BHU and Varanasi, have also been issued the SOP for the conduct of UET/PET.

