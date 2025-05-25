Ganderbal (Srinagar) [India], May 25 (ANI): In a significant initiative to empower youth and promote entrepreneurship, Mission Yuva District Counselling Centre Ganderbal, in collaboration with Block Gund, organized a counseling program under 'UDYAM Jagrati' at the Multipurpose Building Gund area of Ganderbal district.

The event witnessed the participation of local youth, community leaders, and officials from various departments.

The program aimed to raise awareness about self-employment opportunities, government schemes, and the support available under the Mission Yuva framework.

Experts and resource persons highlighted the importance of skill development, financial literacy, and digital inclusion for young individuals seeking to establish their own ventures.

Interactive sessions were held to guide participants on how to register under UDYAM, access credit facilities, and avail training support.

"Mission Yuva is a game-changer for our youth. As a Youth Ambassador, I've been allotted to specific Panchayats to spread awareness about the scheme's benefits. Our mission director's vision is to empower young entrepreneurs and reduce unemployment. We'll be working closely with potential entrepreneurs, sharing the benefits of the Mission Yuva scheme, and ensuring it reaches every household. By doing so, we aim to create a ripple effect and provide opportunities for our youth to thrive", said Saima Bhat, the district officer of Mission Yuva counselling centre.

Officials emphasised the need for such grassroots-level engagements to bridge the information gap and inspire rural youth to pursue entrepreneurship.

The initiative is part of the broader Mission Yuva strategy, which seeks to provide a platform for youth in Ganderbal district to become self-reliant, innovative, and economically independent.

"Today's program was a great initiative by Mission Yuva to empower unemployed youth. My message to the youth is that with the government's main schemes, you can set up your own business and create employment opportunities for yourself. Not everyone can get government jobs, so it's essential to take advantage of these schemes. I urge the youth to remain active, utilize these opportunities, and build a successful business that showcases their abilities", said Imran Khan one of the participants.

The program concluded with one-on-one counseling sessions for interested participants. Local residents lauded the effort and called for more frequent and sustained programs to ensure lasting impact in the region.

Participants, including Umar Raina and Imran Malik, expressed their gratitude for the initiative, while Saima Bhat, Mission Yuva District Counselling Centre Ganderbal officer, highlighted the importance of such programs in promoting youth entrepreneurship.

The 'UDYAM Jagrati' program is a significant step towards empowering youth in Ganderbal and promoting entrepreneurship in the region. By providing a platform for young individuals to learn and grow, Mission Yuva is working towards creating a more self-reliant and economically independent community(ANI).

