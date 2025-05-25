Jaipur, May 25: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is expected to announce the RBSE 10th Result 2025 (10th class result 2025 rbse) soon. According to several news reports, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results are likely to be declared between May 26 and May 31; however, no official announcement has been made by the Rajasthan board.

Once declared, students can check the RBSE 10th Results 2025 and scorecard on the official websites of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. In addition to the results, RBSE is expected to share the pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, gender-wise details, and other information during the press conference. This year, the RBSE conducted the Class 10 board examinations from March 6 to April 4.

Steps To Check RBSE 10th Result 2025:

Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on "RBSE Secondary 2025 Result" link

Enter using your roll number and date of birth

Click on submit

Your RBSE 10th Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

Students can also check their RBSE Class 10th Result 2025 by sending the "RJ10" message to 56263 or 5676750 or by visiting the DigiLocker app or website. It is worth noting that last year, the Rajasthan Class 10th exam results were declared on May 29. A total of 10,60,751 candidates registered for the examination, of which 10,39,895 appeared for the Class 10 board examination. The pass percentage stood at 93.03 per cent.

For more details, students can check the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.

