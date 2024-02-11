Kolkata, Feb 11 (PTI) The health condition of veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has improved and he is "quite stable", an official said on Sunday.

Chakraborty, 73, was admitted to a private hospital here on Saturday, after he complained of severe chest pain.

"He is recuperating well, is fully conscious, well-oriented, active, and has consumed a soft diet. He will undergo certain investigations before his discharge," the official of the medical facility said.

The popular actor has already undergone an MRI, along with other medical tests at the hospital.

Chakraborty, who has been honoured with Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country, has acted in around 350 films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri and Tamil.

