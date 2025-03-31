Champhai (Mizoram) [India], March 31 (ANI): In a joint operation, Assam Rifles, along with officials from the Excise and Narcotics Department, recovered heroin worth over Rs 39 lakh in Champhai District, Mizoram.

One person was also apprehended after he was found in the possession of the drugs.

Also Read | Loan Fraud in Mumbai: Couple Dupes Reputed Bank of INR 1.2 Crore After Submitting Forged Documents To Secure Business Loan, Booked After Fraud Busted.

"Acting on specific intelligence about an illegal transshipment of narcotics, the security forces launched a targeted operation at the Zote crossing point on March 30," an official statement read.

During the operation, a suspected individual was spotted walking on foot and was subjected to a thorough search, following which, heroin worth Rs 39.13 lakh was discovered in his possession, leading to his immediate apprehension.

Also Read | 'India Helped Over 100 Nations': Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Lauds Modi Government's 'Vaccine Diplomacy' During Covid-19 Pandemic.

The recovered drugs and the arrested individual were subsequently handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This successful seizure marks another blow to the drug trafficking network in the region and highlights the continued efforts of the Assam Rifles and local authorities in combating the illegal narcotics trade.

Earlier, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles launched information-based operations in the Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Senapati, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts of Manipur between 26 March and 29 March, as per an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Twenty-nine weapons, Improvised Devices, grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores have been recovered in the operations, the statement said.

The operations were conducted in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF and ITBP.

Acting on specific intelligence of presence of arms and ammunition in general area NP Kholen in Kangpokpi district, Indian Army and Manipur Police launched a joint operation on 26 March 2025 and recovered four weapons comprising two AK series weapons, one Carbine and one 7.62 mm Self Loading Rifle (SLR), ammunition and war like stores, said Ministry of Defence in its statement (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)