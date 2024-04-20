Champhai (Mizoram) [India], April 20 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with police, apprehended one person and recovered drugs worth Rs 42.7 lakh from Mizoram's Champhai district on Saturday.

According to the officials, the operation was carried out in General Area Melbuk by a team of Assam Rifles and Zokhawthar police based on specific information.

"In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered Heroin No 4 weighing 61 g worth Rs 42.70 lakh and apprehended one individual in the general area of Melbuk, Champhai district, on April 20, 2024," an official release said.

"The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles in Zokhawthar with the Police Department in Zokhawthar, Champhai District, based on specific information," it added.

The entire consignment and apprehended individual were handed over to Police Department Zokhawthar, Champhai District for further legal proceedings, the release stated. The release further mentioned that the Assam Rifles have doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram. (ANI)

