India News | Mizoram Governor Urged to Summon Special Session of Assembly

Aizawl, May 26 (PTI) The opposition Zo People's Movement (ZPM) has asked Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai to summon a special session of the Assembly to review the existing salaries of legislators as the state is grappling with financial crisis in the time of COVID-19, a party leader said on Tuesday.

ZPM legislature party leader Lalduhoma said party MLAs called on the governor on Monday and requested him to summon a special session of the Assembly saying it is not logical to enjoy lucrative pay at a time when the state is going through financial difficulties.

Also Read | Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis Plotting to Bring Down Maharashtra Government: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

Mizoram has 40 MLAs and most of them receive Rs 1.5 lakh as salary and allowances every month. The chief minister, other ministers, the speaker and deputy speaker and the leader of the opposition draw more.

In November last year, the Assembly passed a bill to raise the monthly salary and allowances of MLAs by a whopping 130.77 per cent.

Also Read | Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases Rise to 54,758 With 2,091 New Patients, Death Toll Reaches 1,695; Mumbai Tally Rises to 32,791.

During their meeting with the governor, the ZPM leader said they also suggested that re-allocation as well as deduction of allocated funds from the budget estimate can be done and financial position of the state could be reviewed if a special session is summoned.

Lalduhoma urged legislators of all the parties to support the ZPM's demand for holding a special session of the Assembly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)