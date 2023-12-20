Aizawl, Dec 20 (PTI) A fast-track court in north Mizoram's Kolasib district on Wednesday sentenced a 37-year-old man to 20 years in jail for molesting a minor girl.

Judge R Vanlalvena had on Tuesday convicted Lalhlimpuia under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The convict has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000, failing which he will have to undergo an additional one month of imprisonment.

Police investigation revealed that Lalhlimpuia, who was arrested in 2020, had molested the 5-year-old girl on three occasions.

