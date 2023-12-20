CGST Amendment Bill 2023: Rajya Sabha Gives Nod To Bill To Ease Setting Up of GST Tribunal; Fix Age Cap for Member, President

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday gave its nod to a Bill to ease the setting up of GST appellate tribunals (GSTAT) by modifying the terms of appointment of members, and fixing a cap of 50 years as the minimum age for member or president of the tribunal.

News ANI| Dec 20, 2023 08:18 PM IST
A+
A-
CGST Amendment Bill 2023: Rajya Sabha Gives Nod To Bill To Ease Setting Up of GST Tribunal; Fix Age Cap for Member, President
RS Gives Nod To Bill To Ease Setting Up of GST Tribunal (Photo Credits: X/@ANI)

New Delhi, December 20: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday gave its nod to a Bill to ease the setting up of GST appellate tribunals (GSTAT) by modifying the terms of appointment of members, and fixing a cap of 50 years as the minimum age for member or president of the tribunal.

The Opposition members, however, did not take part in the debate and were not present in the House when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Bill for consideration and returned further to amend the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The Bill amends the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017 which provides for the levy and collection of CGST on the intra-state supply of goods and services. New Criminal Laws Passed in Lok Sabha: Three Laws Will Ensure Speedy Justice, No More ‘Tarikh-Pe-Tarikh’, Says Amit Shah in Parliament (Watch Video)

The tribunals, 28 of which have been named so far, are still being set up. The Bill also seeks to expand the pool of candidates for appointment as judicial members to the tribunals. It allows advocates with at least 10 years of experience to be appointed as the judicial member. They must have substantial experience in matters relating to indirect taxation. The minimum age to be appointed as a member or president of the tribunal will be 50 years. Parliament Winter Session 2023: Rajya Sabha Passes Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 (Watch Video)

The Bill increases the age limit for the president of the tribunal from 67 to 70 years, and for members from 65 to 67 years. Non-constitution of GSTAT is denying taxpayers a second appellate remedy as a result of which, taxpayers have been seeking relief directly from the High Court, thereby burdening them, the bill said, explaining the rationale for the amendments.

Comments
News ANI| Dec 20, 2023 08:18 PM IST
A+
A-
CGST Amendment Bill 2023: Rajya Sabha Gives Nod To Bill To Ease Setting Up of GST Tribunal; Fix Age Cap for Member, President
RS Gives Nod To Bill To Ease Setting Up of GST Tribunal (Photo Credits: X/@ANI)

New Delhi, December 20: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday gave its nod to a Bill to ease the setting up of GST appellate tribunals (GSTAT) by modifying the terms of appointment of members, and fixing a cap of 50 years as the minimum age for member or president of the tribunal.

The Opposition members, however, did not take part in the debate and were not present in the House when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Bill for consideration and returned further to amend the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The Bill amends the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017 which provides for the levy and collection of CGST on the intra-state supply of goods and services. New Criminal Laws Passed in Lok Sabha: Three Laws Will Ensure Speedy Justice, No More ‘Tarikh-Pe-Tarikh’, Says Amit Shah in Parliament (Watch Video)

The tribunals, 28 of which have been named so far, are still being set up. The Bill also seeks to expand the pool of candidates for appointment as judicial members to the tribunals. It allows advocates with at least 10 years of experience to be appointed as the judicial member. They must have substantial experience in matters relating to indirect taxation. The minimum age to be appointed as a member or president of the tribunal will be 50 years. Parliament Winter Session 2023: Rajya Sabha Passes Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 (Watch Video)

The Bill increases the age limit for the president of the tribunal from 67 to 70 years, and for members from 65 to 67 years. Non-constitution of GSTAT is denying taxpayers a second appellate remedy as a result of which, taxpayers have been seeking relief directly from the High Court, thereby burdening them, the bill said, explaining the rationale for the amendments.

Comments
Tags:
CGST Amendment Bill CGST Amendment Bill 2023 CGST Bill GST GST Tribunal GSTAT Nirmala Sitharaman Rajya Sabha
You might also like
Who Insulted Whom and How? Asks Rahul Gandhi Amid Row Over Kalyan Banerjee Mimicking Jagdeep Dhankhar (Watch Video)
Politics

Who Insulted Whom and How? Asks Rahul Gandhi Amid Row Over Kalyan Banerjee Mimicking Jagdeep Dhankhar (Watch Video)
MPs Suspended From Parliament: With Suspension of 95 Lok Sabha MPs, INDIA Bloc Loses Two-Third of Strength in House
Politics

MPs Suspended From Parliament: With Suspension of 95 Lok Sabha MPs, INDIA Bloc Loses Two-Third of Strength in House
Who Insulted Whom and How? Asks Rahul Gandhi Amid Row Over Kalyan Banerjee Mimicking Jagdeep Dhankhar (Watch Video)
Politics

Who Insulted Whom and How? Asks Rahul Gandhi Amid Row Over Kalyan Banerjee Mimicking Jagdeep Dhankhar (Watch Video)
MPs Suspended From Parliament: With Suspension of 95 Lok Sabha MPs, INDIA Bloc Loses Two-Third of Strength in House
Politics

MPs Suspended From Parliament: With Suspension of 95 Lok Sabha MPs, INDIA Bloc Loses Two-Third of Strength in House
INDIA Bloc Meeting: All Party Protest Against Suspension of MPs on December 22, Seat Sharing To Be Finalised Soon, Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Politics

INDIA Bloc Meeting: All Party Protest Against Suspension of MPs on December 22, Seat Sharing To Be Finalised Soon, Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Kalyan Banerjee Mimics Jagdeep Dhankhar: BJP Slams Opposition, Says ‘INDIA Bloc Insults People in Constitutional Positions Coming From Humble Background’
Politics

Kalyan Banerjee Mimics Jagdeep Dhankhar: BJP Slams Opposition, Says ‘INDIA Bloc Insults People in Constitutional Positions Coming From Humble Background’
Google Trends Google Trends
England vs West Indies
200K+ searches
Share Market Today
100K+ searches
Why Market is down today
100K+ searches
Chelsea vs Newcastle
50K+ searches
NZ vs BAN
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
Google Trends Google Trends
England vs West Indies
200K+ searches
Share Market Today
100K+ searches
Why Market is down today
100K+ searches
Chelsea vs Newcastle
50K+ searches
NZ vs BAN
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma