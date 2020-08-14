Mizoram (Aizawl) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Mizoram so far has recorded 657 cases of the novel coronavirus, informed the state health department.

Out of the total, 343 patients have been cured or have migrated and there are 314 active cases at present in the state.

Also Read | No Transit Flight Allowed to Land in Delhi Airport Between 6-10 AM & 4-7 PM on Independence Day: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 14, 2020.

No deaths have been reported so far in the state due to the lethal infection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)