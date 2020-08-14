Mumbai, August 14: Sachin Pilot took to Twitter to announce that the Congress party is determined to act in the interest of the people of the state. He said this shortly after Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Thursday that his government will seek a trust vote in the House assembly.

India on Thursday posted the highest-ever recoveries of 56,383 patients in a single day. The COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 70.77 per cent on Thursday with the total number of patients recuperating from the disease reaching nearly 17 lakh, while the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.96 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed. With a single-day spike of 11,813 coronavirus patients in the state, the Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra on Thursday mounted to 5,60,126, the health department said.

Five security guards of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray, requesting him to reopen gyms. His letter read, "If you've opened liquor shops, why not allow gyms. Improving state's financial condition is important but health is more important in these times."

