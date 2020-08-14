Spike of 64,553 cases and 1007 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.The #COVID19 tally in the country rises to 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated & 48,040 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Spike of 64,553 cases and 1007 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.
Rahul Gandhi tweeted saying, "India will be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing nations. It needs a clearly-defined, inclusive & equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability & fair distribution.GOI must do it now."
Gujarat: Parts of Surat city face waterlogging following heavy rainfall here. Visuals from Parvat Patiya area.
As per notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued for Delhi International Airport (IGI) for chartered (non-scheduled) flights, no transit flight allowed to land between 6:00am-10:00am and 4:00pm-7:00 pm on Independence Day, 15th August. Scheduled flights to operate as per schedule.
Himachal Pradesh: Sainj-Larji state highway blocked at Pagal Nala after heavy overnight rains caused flooding in Kullu district. This route connects 15 village Panchayats of the Kullu district.
Chief Medical Officer Lucknow, RP Singh issues hospital rates for per day of admission in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic. Rs 10,000 for isolation beds including supportive care & oxygen, Rs 15,000 for ICU without need for ventilator care and Rs 18,000 for ICU with ventilator care.
Himachal Pradesh: Two killed, three injured after three vehicles were hit by boulders in a landslide near Hanogi Temple in Mandi district this morning. The vehicles were enroute Kullu to supply essential goods, including vegetables.
Delhi: Police and security personnel check vehicles in the city as a security measure, ahead of #IndependenceDay tomorrow. Visuals from Nizamuddin area.
Vaishno Devi yatra will resume from August 16, nearly 5 months after it was suspended due to COVID-19. A local in Katra says, "Only 500 pilgrims will be allowed per day. Govt should allow more people with a condition that they produce COVID-19 negative certificate."
Mumbai, August 14: Sachin Pilot took to Twitter to announce that the Congress party is determined to act in the interest of the people of the state. He said this shortly after Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Thursday that his government will seek a trust vote in the House assembly.
India on Thursday posted the highest-ever recoveries of 56,383 patients in a single day. The COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 70.77 per cent on Thursday with the total number of patients recuperating from the disease reaching nearly 17 lakh, while the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.96 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed. With a single-day spike of 11,813 coronavirus patients in the state, the Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra on Thursday mounted to 5,60,126, the health department said.
Five security guards of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday
Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray, requesting him to reopen gyms. His letter read, "If you've opened liquor shops, why not allow gyms. Improving state's financial condition is important but health is more important in these times."
