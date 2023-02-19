Patna (Bihar) [India], February 19 (ANI): A man was killed while three others were injured when a mob set fire to a few buildings in a village on the outskirts of Patna on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Jethuli village in Patna district where a violent clash broke out between two groups over a parking dispute. A heavy deployment of the police force has been made in the area.

The injured were referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH).

"One person was dead and three were injured in the incident. The main accused was arrested. The situation is under control. Search underway for other accused," Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna Manavjeet Singh Dhillon told ANI over the phone.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

