Bengaluru, February 19: A shocking incident has startled the Haasan neighbourhood after a 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed a Flipkart delivery partner to death who came to deliver his iPhone as he did not have enough money to pay for it. The accused hid the dead body in a gunny bag and poured petrol on the bag before dumping the bag on a nearby railway track after two days. Zomato Delivery Boy Dies on Spot After Being Run Over by District Judge's Car in Noida (Watch Video).

According to media reports, the accused, identified as Hemant Datta of Lakshmipuram in Arsekere ordered an iPhone from Flipkart in early February. The deceased, Hemanth Naik, reportedly working for Flipkart as the delivery partner, brought the delivery on February 7. Upon delivering the phone, the two got into an altercation over money and opening the phone's box. Swiggy Delivery Boy Falls Off Building While Escaping Dog Attack in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills, Dies.

In a fit of rage, Datta went inside the kitchen to pick up a knife and stabbed Naik with it. The victim died on the spot. The incident came to light when the deceased's brother Manju Naik filed a missing report at the Arsekere police station. Acting on the complaint, the police launched a probe and caught the accused on Saturday. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

