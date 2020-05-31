India News | Mobile App Helps Police Nab Two Criminals in Punjab's Patiala

Patiala, May 31 (PTI) Two proclaimed offenders were arrested in Punjab's Patiala district with the help of a mobile application having a database of criminals, police said on Sunday.

The application called Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS) has been developed by the state police. It has details of criminals along with their photographs.

Also Read | Indian Railways Will Start Operations of 200 Passenger Train Services from June 1: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 31, 2020.

Shiva and Vishal, declared proclaimed offenders and having a criminal record, were stopped for not wearing a mask at a check-post near Gagan Chowk in Patiala's Rajpura on May 30, they said.

Both failed to give any satisfactory reply.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Research: How India Is Gearing Up to Foster Legacy of Being â€˜Pharmacy of the Worldâ€™.

A police official clicked their photographs and matched these in the database of criminals.

It was revealed that both had a criminal record.

Separate cases under relevant sections of the NDPS Act had been registered against them at Patiala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)