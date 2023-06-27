Ahmedabad, Jun 27 (PTI) The south-west monsoon covered Gujarat fully on Tuesday, with many areas likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into most parts of the north Arabian sea, remaining parts of Gujarat and thus covering the entire Gujarat state today, June 27,” the IMD said.

A “red colour warning” was issued for south Gujarat districts Navsari and Valsad with very heavy rainfall likely in these districts during the next three days, officials said.

Amid heavy rainfall warning, the state's weather watch group reviewed the monsoon situation and preparedness for the same, the government said in a statement.

The met department has issued “red colour warning” for the districts of Navsari and Valsad in south Gujarat and the Union Territory of Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli which can potentially cause heavy traffic jams due to waterlogging and flooding of low-lying areas and may also pose a risk to life because of lightning.

The IMD said that isolated places in the state are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains. It has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts of south and north Gujarat and Saurashtra during this period.

The monsoon arrived in Gujarat on Sunday and was said to be nearly on time with a delay of a few days in south Gujarat due to the impact of cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall near Jakhau port in Kutch district on June 15.

As per the data shared by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), it rained in several districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra on Tuesday, with Ghogha taluka in Bhavnagar district receiving around 63 mm of rainfall in 12 hours since the morning.

As per the Gujarat irrigation department, six out of the state's 206 reservoirs are on high alert due to heavy rainfall, three on alert and one on warning mode.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have prepared a deployment plan to tackle the rain situation and teams have been kept on alert mode, stated the release.

